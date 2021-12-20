(Grand Marais, MN) -- A 41-year-old Wisconsin man is being held in Cook County, Minnesota on a charge of mutilating a corpse.
Robert Thomas West is being held for his alleged role in the dismembering of the body of a Saint Paul man. Dive teams found the remains of Richard Balsimo Junior last July in cemented-weighted buckets that had been dumped in Lake Superior. 35-year-old Jacob Colt Johnson of Superior was charged with second-degree murder last August. West told investigators Johnson showed up at his home in South Range last June saying he had shot Balsimo in self-defense. He admitted transporting the remains to Grand Portage, Minnesota, and dumping them into the lake.