(Chanhassen, Minn.) The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. this evening for Alexandria, Long Prairie, and St. Cloud.
Officials say total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected for Douglas, Stearns and Todd Counties. They say to plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility as well. The hazardous conditions could impact travel at times.
Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. for Stevens, Pope, Grant, and Otter Tail Counties in the listening area. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible.
For the latest road conditions, you can call 511 or go to 511mn.org.