(Evansville Township, MN)--A Minnesota State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported as a driving complaint on Interstate 94, west of Alexandria in Evansville Township.
According to the report, the driver failed to stop for the trooper’s emergency lights and sirens. While the trooper was in pursuit of the vehicle, the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control and made contact with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 94. Officials say the fleeing vehicle entered the ditch and rolled as a result of the crash.
The vehicle that was struck reportedly had minor damage and stopped on the shoulder of the interstate.
No other details have been released at this time.