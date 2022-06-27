(Otter Tail County, MN)--Two motorcyclists were reportedly injured in a crash on Highway 29 near Parkers Prairie over the weekend.
According to the report, the crash took place in Parker Prairie Township in Otter Tail County. Authorities say the two Harley Davidsons motorcycles were southbound on Hwy 29. The '93 Harley Davidson slowed to make a right turn onto 118th Street. The '96 Harley Davidson was unable to avoid and rear ended the '93 Harley Davidson.
Sherri Lynn Rupert, 58, of Parkers Prairie, and Roderick George Rupert, 61, of Parkers Prairie, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
They were both taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria for their injuries.
The incident remains under investigations.