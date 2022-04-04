(UNDATED) -- Two more Minnesota flocks have been diagnosed with the bird flu. On Friday the Minnesota Board of Animal Health says a backyard flock of 115 unspecified birds in Stearns County was diagnosed with the H-5-N-1 strain.
A commercial flock of turkeys numbering 52-thousand was reported in Morrison County. This is the first instance of the flu in Morrison County, and the sixth county impacted by the highly infectious bird flu strain in the state.
Prior cases have been found in Stearns, Kandyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Meeker and Mower Counties. Officials say just less than 379-thousand birds have been impacted so far.