(St. Paul, MN) -- This is the peak time of year for turtles crossing streets and roads in Minnesota. Late May and June is also when many are hit by vehicles. D-N-R research biologist Krista Larson says some turtles are moving between bodies of water, however. She says most turtles we’re seeing right now “are females that are crossing land to find a good spot to nest.” Larson says there is no need to assist a turtle on a rural, gravel road, but you can help one cross a road with higher traffic volume by pulling over, turning on your hazards, and gently moving it the in same direction it was heading. For snapping turtles, she recommends using a shovel or broom to move them.
Turtles crossing streets and roads across Minnesota may need some help
