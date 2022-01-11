Alexandria City Council meeting from Monday, January 10, 2022

Tom Chorley files this report...

Mandatory vaxx mandate up in the air.

Bill Franzen is President Pro-Tem.

TIF District 61 approved.

Eagle’s Club donates for a defiberillator.

Mental health professional approved for City Police.

Bylaws approved for Police Commission.

A municipal deer hunt is still alive.

Extended parking time at Trumm Home Medical.

Seasonally restricted parking for Westfield Apparments.

Two meeting dates changed for Council.

A call for bids for city street work approved.

Tags