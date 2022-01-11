Alexandria City Council meeting from Monday, January 10, 2022
Mandatory vaxx mandate up in the air.
Bill Franzen is President Pro-Tem.
TIF District 61 approved.
Eagle’s Club donates for a defiberillator.
Mental health professional approved for City Police.
Bylaws approved for Police Commission.
A municipal deer hunt is still alive.
Extended parking time at Trumm Home Medical.
Seasonally restricted parking for Westfield Apparments.
Two meeting dates changed for Council.
A call for bids for city street work approved.