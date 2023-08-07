4th Annual WreckLes returns to Okerlund Gravel, nicknamed WreckLes Waters, on Saturday, August 19, 2023. WreckLes Entertainment is host to this pro, semi-pro, and sports class watercross racing event.
The event offers a full day of family-oriented fun and super-fast racing like you’ve never seen! Witness snowmobiles racing on open water! Yes, it can be done, and the racers scheduled for WreckLes are some of the best!
But WreckLes isn’t just about racing. Enjoy delicious food from Papa Don’s Burgers & Wings and Colby’s World Classics food trucks! Plus a bean bag tournament following races. Team entry fee is $20.00. And to finish out the event, stay to enjoy two live bands, MADD COMPANY, and STRANGE DAZE and a FIREWORKS SHOW!
This is a “Bring Your Own Beverage” event so coolers are welcome! Please no pets.
So come for the racing or come for the rocking or come for both! Either way, we’ll see you at WRECKLES!
RACE ADMISSION: $20 per person (kids 12 and under FREE)
CONCERT ADMISSION: $20 per person (Kids 12 and under FREE)
RACES & CONCERT: $30 per person
Add camping for an additional $50 per vehicle (based on availability).
Gates open at 10 am, Races start at Noon!
1st Concert: Madd Company 8 pm – 9:45 pm
Fireworks Show 9:45 pm
2nd Concert: Strange Daze 10:15 pm – 12:30 pm
Find us on Facebook or purchase tickets HERE.
WreckLes ’23 happens on the grounds of Okerlund Gravel at 4551 County Road 22 NW in Garfield MN.
Thank you to our event sponsors:
X-TREME SPONSORS:
Okerlund Gravel
TJ Creations, LLC
West Central Irrigation, Inc.
Other sponsors:
Northwest Sound & Lighting Production
Ten13 Entertainment
Holiday Inn, Alexandria
Mason Brothers
Stueve Tents
POWERED BY KX92 and Z99, Exclusive Media Sponsors