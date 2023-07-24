There's more to see in 2023! The Douglas County Fair is almost here and it's one event you don't want to miss! From August 16th to the 19th, visitors of all ages can enjoy an unforgettable experience.
Live music fanatics will be thrilled with Nathan's Old Time band, Katy's Swing Band, The Fabulous Armadillos, Blonde & The Bohunk, and Mollie B & the Squeeze box, all free with gate admission. Plus, Jameson Rodgers will be performing a concert on Saturday night. Motor sports enthusiasts can cheer on their favorite racers at the demo derby and lawn mower demo derby. For the younger ones, the fair also offers a livestock barn, rock climbing wall, carnival rides, bike giveaways, book readings, a princess pageant, a sensory play area, balloon art, and face painting. Foodies can take their pick from the amazing selection of food vendors. Creative minds can showcase their talents with Open Class contests such as a scarecrow contest, pie baking contest, birdhouse contest, wild and freaky vegetables contest, table decorating contest, gift basket contest, homemade beer and wine contest, quilt on a stick, and "she shed" barn quilt contest.
For a reduced price, visitors can purchase a season pass that will give them access to all four days of the fair! On top of that, they'll have the chance to enter the progressive cash drawing with a $250 prize, held each night in the fair office under the Glenwood State Bank Grandstand. Don't forget to buy your tickets ahead of time to save at dcmnfair.com/tickets, and for more information on the entertainment lineup, head to www.dcmnfair.com/events/fair-schedule.
We hope to see you at the Douglas County Fair!