The Alexandria Rotary brings three free live concerts to Brophy Park for the first time during the 2023 Summer for their new Summer Sounds by Brophy concert series.
The first concert and grand opening of Summer Sounds by Brophy will be Tuesday, July 18th. The Blonde and the Bohunk will be the opening act at 5:00 pm and then The Fabulous Armadillos will perform at 6:30 pm.
The second concert will be Tuesday, July 25th with Salty Dogs as the opening act at 5:00 pm and Slamabama performing at 6:30 pm.
To the end the season on Tuesday, August 1st, Sucker Punch will open at 5:00 pm and Xpedition will perform at 6:30 pm.
All the concerts are free thanks to many generous sponsors and volunteers and is perfect for all ages! Parking is limited at Brophy Park. There will be a Summer Sounds by Brophy shuttle run for all concert-goers every 10 minutes from 4:30 pm to 9:30 pm from the Douglas County Fairgrounds directly to the Visitor Center at Brophy Park and then back again.
How did Summer Sounds by Brophy get started?
Alexandria Rotary saw an opportunity to provide a FREE music concert series and to expand the entertainment provided for the Alexandria Lakes Area. Other Rotary Clubs have had great success with similar music events and they thought Alexandria was a prime location for a concert series like this.
The purpose of Summer Sounds by Brophy is to raise money for various community projects throughout the Alexandria Area and improve park facilities within Douglas County.
Brophy Park was the site selected with the lake as a beautiful backdrop, a bike trail access, a large playground for kids, and many other amenities to enhance the experience. There will be alcohol sold in the Rotary-sponsored “Brophy Pub” and numerous food trucks so families can bring their kids making this a great family experience. No coolers or outside beverages will be permitted.
The Alexandria Rotary hopes to attract a few thousand people and create a festive atmosphere that will make this an event that people of all financial means can enjoy being a part of.