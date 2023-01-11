(Minneapolis, MN)--Shortstop Carlos Correa [[ core-A-uh ]] is signing with the Minnesota Twins. The deal is reportedly for six years and 200-million dollars. This comes as Correa originally agreed to deals with the San Fransisco Giants and the New York Mets, but both nixed due to issues from his physical results. Correa played for the Twins last year, hitting 22 home runs and driving in 64 runs.
Shortstop Carlos Correa signs with Minnesota Twins
