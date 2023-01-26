MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease. Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red Wings improve to 21-18-8. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Ville Husso made 20 saves. Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice and had an assist for Montreal. Michael Pezzetta added a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 38 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 20-25-4.
AP
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3
- AP
-
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of west central Minnesota
- Fire destroys home in Alexandria Township on Friday
- Two people die in house fire in central Minnesota
- Man is shot to death in central Minnesota, suspect being sought
- Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
- Woman is injured in crash near Benson on Thursday, roadway blocked
- One person is dead following crash in central Minnesota
- Fire reported at residence in Alexandria Thursday evening
- Teacher Of The Year candidates announced, local teacher one of nominees
- Name of pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes is released