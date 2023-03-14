NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and an assist, Juuse Saros made 28 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night. Tommy Novak also scored to help Nashville win its third straight. The Predators were coming off a 4-1-1 trip. Nashville trails Winnipeg by four points in the rush for the Western Conference’s second wild-card berth, with Nashville having played three fewer games. Alex Chiasson scored and Ville Husso made 14 saves for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost two of three.
