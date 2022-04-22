CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Head coach James Borrego has been dismissed after four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets. Borrego was 138-163 with the Hornets, including a 43-39 mark this season. But the team was blown out in the play-in game for the second straight year and hasn't made the playoffs since 2016.
MONTREAL (AP) — Hockey Hall of Famer and five-time Stanley Cup champion Guy Lafleur has died at 70, three years after being diagnosed with lung cancer. The No. 1 pick in the 1971 NHL draft, Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal before spending one year each with the New York Rangers and Quebec Nordiques. He won his first Stanley Cup with the 1973 Canadiens and captured four straight with the Habs from 1976-79.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey plans to return to Purdue for his junior season. The 7-foot-4 center from Toronto averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks this past season while playing just 19 minutes per game. Edey shot 64.8% to rank third among all Division I players in field-goal percentage.
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera’s bid for 3,000 hits was put on hold when tonight’s game between the Tigers and Rockies was postponed by rain in Detroit. The teams will make up the washout with a split doubleheader tomorrow. Cabrera went 0-for-3 and was walked intentionally in the eighth inning of the Tigers’ 3-0 win over the Yankees yesterday, leaving him with 2,999 hits.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have placed right-hander Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation. The move comes a day after DeSclafani surrendered five runs and nine hits over five innings of the Giants’ 6-2 loss to the Mets, leaving him 0-1 with a 6.08 ERA this season. In addition, Giants outfielder Steven Duggar (DUH’-gur) was placed on the 60-day injured list with a moderate left oblique strain.