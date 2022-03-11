DETROIT (AP) — Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala both scored in the shootout to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 6-5 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Matt Boldy scored twice in regulation, and Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek also had goals to help Minnesota sweep the season series. Cam Talbot made 29 saves and stopped Jakub Vrana and Dylan Larkin in the shootout to seal the Wild’s second straight win. Vrana and Lucas Raymond each scored twice in regulation and Jordan Oesterle had a goal with 2:51 left that tied it at 5 for Detroit. The Red Wings lost their fourth in a row.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have hired Tyler Williams as their executive director of player health and performance. They're adding another former member of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to follow new head coach Kevin O’Connell. Williams will take over the team’s sports medicine operation that was directed by Eric Sugarman for the last 16 years. Williams spent the last 15 years with the Rams. His title last season was director of sports science and assistant athletic trainer.