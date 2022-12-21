Minnesota Wild to face Anaheim Ducks tonight

(Courtesy: Minnesota Wild/NHL)

(Anaheim, CA)--The Minnesota Wild begin their three-game road trip with a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center tonight.  Minnesota is on a five-game winning streak after earning a 4-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.  The Wild are in third-place in the Central Division with 38 points and an 18-11-and-2 record.  Tonight's game begins at 9:00PM.

