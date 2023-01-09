(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Wild weren't able to get the puck past Thomas Greiss in a 3-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday. The Wild were stopped on all 35 of their shots-on-goal, 24 of which came in the final period. Minnesota surrendered the go-ahead goal in the first period before St. Louis added two more in the third. The Wild have dropped their last two contests, but they remain in third-place in the Central Division with 47 points and a 22-14-and-3 record.
Minnesota visits the New York Rangers Tuesday night.