(New York, NY)--The Minnesota Wild are on a three-game losing streak following a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Jon Merrill and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the first period to give Minnesota two-goal lead, but the Rangers tied the game in the second. Mats Zuccarello put the Wild on top once more in the third before New York knotted things up with under seven minutes in regulation. New York outscored Minnesota 2-1 in the shootout.
The Wild remain in third-place in the Central Division with 48 points and a 22-14-and-4 record, and they visit the Islanders Thursday night.