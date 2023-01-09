Vikings beat Bears, Giants next in Wild Card Round

(Courtesy: Minnesota Vikings/NFL)

 (Chicago, IL)  --  The Minnesota Vikings are heading into the playoffs with a little bit of momentum after a 29-13 win over the Bears at Soldier Field.  Kirk Cousins only played in the first half, where he threw for 225 yards and one touchdown.  KJ Osborn caught five passes for 117 yards, while Alexander Mattison scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground.  The Vikings finish the regular season with a 13-and-4 record, and they'll host the Giants in the NFC Wild Card Round this weekend.

