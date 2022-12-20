Vikings to take on Giants this Saturday at home

(Courtesy: Minnesota Vikings/NFL)

(Eagan, MN)--The Minnesota Vikings will begin Week 16 as the NFC North champions.  Minnesota clinched the division after overcoming a 33-point deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 on Saturday.  The Vikings are 11-and-3, and they need to win the rest of their games in order to have a shot at the number-one seed in the NFC.  Minnesota takes on the Giants at home on Christmas Eve.

