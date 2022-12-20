(Eagan, MN)--The Minnesota Vikings will begin Week 16 as the NFC North champions. Minnesota clinched the division after overcoming a 33-point deficit to beat the Colts 39-36 on Saturday. The Vikings are 11-and-3, and they need to win the rest of their games in order to have a shot at the number-one seed in the NFC. Minnesota takes on the Giants at home on Christmas Eve.
CANCEL and DELAY
Vikings begin Week 16 as NFC North champs, Giants next
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Iverson Insurance Cancellations and Delays
- Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
- Plowable snow possible Wednesday-Thursday in Minnesota
- 2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say
- I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
- Dangerous wind chill values expected to arrive late Monday night/Tuesday morning
- Man arrested at Osakis motel after barricading himself in room
- Heavy snow impacts much of Minnesota, Alexandria receives 9" of snow
- Winter storm set to hit Minnesota ahead of Christmas Weekend
- Snowmobile crash in central Minnesota injuries teen