Vikings add quarterback to practice squad

(Courtesy: Minnesota Vikings/NFL)

(Eagan, MN)--The Minnesota Vikings are adding a former top-ten draft pick.  Minnesota signed quarterback Josh Rosen to its practice squad yesterday.  The Vikings are the seventh team that Rosen has been with since he was drafted with the tenth-overall pick in 2018.  In other Vikings news, Garrett Bradbury was the only player to miss practice with an injury yesterday.  Bradbury tweaked his already-injured back during a car accident over the weekend.  The Vikings host the Giants on Christmas Eve.

