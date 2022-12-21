(Eagan, MN)--The Minnesota Vikings are adding a former top-ten draft pick. Minnesota signed quarterback Josh Rosen to its practice squad yesterday. The Vikings are the seventh team that Rosen has been with since he was drafted with the tenth-overall pick in 2018. In other Vikings news, Garrett Bradbury was the only player to miss practice with an injury yesterday. Bradbury tweaked his already-injured back during a car accident over the weekend. The Vikings host the Giants on Christmas Eve.
CANCEL and DELAY
Vikings add former top-ten draft pick to roster
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Restaurant inspection update: Hungry rodents, moldy veggies and months-old salsa
- Iverson Insurance Cancellations and Delays
- Plowable snow possible Wednesday-Thursday in Minnesota
- 2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say
- I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
- Man arrested at Osakis motel after barricading himself in room
- Dangerous wind chill values expected to arrive late Monday night/Tuesday morning
- Winter storm set to hit Minnesota ahead of Christmas Weekend
- Heavy snow impacts much of Minnesota, Alexandria receives 9" of snow
- Snowmobile crash in central Minnesota injuries teen