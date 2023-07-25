(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves have been named the 3rd most affordable team in the NBA to support.
Using a Fan Cost Index, the cost for a day out to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves is $261.18 - only increasing by $37.62 in 10 years. That is just a 14% increase from 2012. The average percentage increase in the NBA is 42%.
This research was revealed by USBettingReport, by creating a Fan Cost Index. The Fan Cost Index is an index that evaluates the total cost of taking a family of four to a sporting event. It considers the prices of four average-price tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four regular-size hot dogs, parking for one hour, two game programs, and the two least-expensive, adult-size adjustable caps. These factors have been compared over a 10-year period (2012-2022), to decide which has increased the most.
Below is a ranking of the 2022 Fan Cost Index for each team in the NBA, from cheapest to most expensive:
Rank
Team
2012 FCI
2022 FCI
Numerical Change
Percentage Change
1
Charlotte Hornets
$203.06
$237.55
$34.49
17%
2
Memphis Grizzlies
$213.96
$258.24
$44.28
21%
3
Minnesota Timberwolves
$261.18
$298.80
$37.62
14%
4
Washington Wizards
$246.94
$300.36
$53.42
22%
5
Atlanta Hawks
$233.00
$305.31
$72.31
31%
6
Indiana Pacers
$212.86
$305.69
$92.83
44%
7
New Orleans Pelicans
$220.40
$310.04
$89.64
41%
8
Detroit Pistons
$254.40
$326.98
$72.58
29%
9
Orlando Magic
$265.22
$356.29
$91.07
34%
10
Oklahoma City Thunder
$278.60
$357.98
$79.38
28%
11
Utah Jazz
$276.98
$359.96
$82.98
30%
12
San Antonio Spurs
$330.80
$366.94
$36.14
11%
13
Denver Nuggets
$326.42
$376.82
$50.40
15%
14
Phoenix Suns
$333.12
$424.23
$91.11
27%
15
Portland Trail Blazers
$296.58
$432.30
$135.72
46%
16
Cleveland Cavaliers
$287.60
$439.10
$151.50
53%
17
Philadelphia 76ers
$260.49
$440.95
$180.46
69%
18
Brooklyn Nets
$365.06
$443.02
$77.96
21%
19
Miami Heat
$445.00
$449.26
$4.26
1%
20
Toronto Raptors
$316.09
$450.04
$133.95
42%
21
Dallas Mavericks
$321.18
$477.09
$155.91
49%
22
Milwaukee Bucks
$313.84
$478.38
$164.54
52%
23
Sacramento Kings
$268.28
$480.21
$211.93
79%
24
LA Clippers
$369.40
$519.14
$149.74
41%
25
Houston Rockets
$299.28
$565.52
$266.24
89%
26
Chicago Bulls
$426.60
$570.50
$143.90
34%
27
Boston Celtics
$420.84
$596.11
$175.27
42%
28
Los Angeles Lakers
$518.00
$711.76
$193.76
37%
29
Golden State Warriors
$260.80
$740.08
$479.28
184%
30
New York Knicks
$643.78
$936.72
$292.94
46%
More information can be found here: https://usbettingreport.com/news/the-major-league-bank-breakers/
The major league teams with the largest price increases for fans are as follows:
Below is a table highlighting the top ten teams across the major leagues with the largest % change from 2012-2022 for a family gameday experience:
Ranking
Team
League
2012 FCI
Current FCI
Percentage Change
1
Golden State Warriors
NBA
$260.80
$740.08
183.8%
2
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL
$381.90
$738.36
93.3%
3
Houston Rockets
NBA
$299.28
$565.52
89.0%
4
Sacramento Kings
NBA
$268.28
$480.21
79.0%
5
Cleveland Browns
NFL
$343.80
$593.23
72.6%
6
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL
$397.48
$679.71
71.0%
7
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL
$256.48
$434.74
69.5%
8
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
$260.49
$440.95
69.3%
9
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
$391.28
$649.77
66.1%
10
Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
$360.68
$587.47
62.9%
Taking the top spot, having increased prices by over 180% in the last decade are the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. What a typical family of four could get for $260.80 now costs almost three times more at $740.08. Having enjoyed some major success since 2012, perhaps this explains why they’re now the second-most expensive team to follow in the NBA, only behind the New York Knicks ($936.72).
Next up is an NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the second-highest price increase over the last decade going from $381.90 to $738.36, up by 93.3%. This makes them the third most expensive major league team for fans to follow over at their home at the Allegiant Stadium.
In third having upped prices for a family gameday experience by 89% are another NBA team, the Houston Rockets. Starting just under $300 in 2012, it will now cost over $565 for all the same bits and bobs, a rise of over $265. With not many titles under their belt, it’s pretty surprising to learn hey charge so much.
Rounding out the top five are the Sacramento Kings (79%) followed closely by the Cleveland Browns (72.6%). Fans of either of these major league teams have likely noticed a significant impact on their wallet whenever taking the brood to go watch a game.
To find out more about the research, please visit: https://usbettingreport.com/news/the-major-league-bank-breakers/