Timberwolves Hawks Basketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Brandon Williams (31) works to maintain control of the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin (4) looks to steal it during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 L.E. Baskow - member, Las Vegas Review-Journal

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Timberwolves have been named the 3rd most affordable team in the NBA to support.

Using a Fan Cost Index, the cost for a day out to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves is $261.18 - only increasing by $37.62 in 10 years. That is just a 14% increase from 2012. The average percentage increase in the NBA is 42%.

This research was revealed by USBettingReport, by creating a Fan Cost Index. The Fan Cost Index is an index that evaluates the total cost of taking a family of four to a sporting event. It considers the prices of four average-price tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four regular-size hot dogs, parking for one hour, two game programs, and the two least-expensive, adult-size adjustable caps. These factors have been compared over a 10-year period (2012-2022), to decide which has increased the most.

Below is a ranking of the 2022 Fan Cost Index for each team in the NBA, from cheapest to most expensive:

Rank

Team

2012 FCI

2022 FCI

Numerical Change

Percentage Change

1

Charlotte Hornets

$203.06

$237.55

$34.49

17%

2

Memphis Grizzlies

$213.96

$258.24

$44.28

21%

3

Minnesota Timberwolves

$261.18

$298.80

$37.62

14%

4

Washington Wizards

$246.94

$300.36

$53.42

22%

5

Atlanta Hawks

$233.00

$305.31

$72.31

31%

6

Indiana Pacers

$212.86

$305.69

$92.83

44%

7

New Orleans Pelicans

$220.40

$310.04

$89.64

41%

8

Detroit Pistons

$254.40

$326.98

$72.58

29%

9

Orlando Magic

$265.22

$356.29

$91.07

34%

10

Oklahoma City Thunder

$278.60

$357.98

$79.38

28%

11

Utah Jazz

$276.98

$359.96

$82.98

30%

12

San Antonio Spurs

$330.80

$366.94

$36.14

11%

13

Denver Nuggets

$326.42

$376.82

$50.40

15%

14

Phoenix Suns

$333.12

$424.23

$91.11

27%

15

Portland Trail Blazers

$296.58

$432.30

$135.72

46%

16

Cleveland Cavaliers

$287.60

$439.10

$151.50

53%

17

Philadelphia 76ers

$260.49

$440.95

$180.46

69%

18

Brooklyn Nets

$365.06

$443.02

$77.96

21%

19

Miami Heat

$445.00

$449.26

$4.26

1%

20

Toronto Raptors

$316.09

$450.04

$133.95

42%

21

Dallas Mavericks

$321.18

$477.09

$155.91

49%

22

Milwaukee Bucks

$313.84

$478.38

$164.54

52%

23

Sacramento Kings

$268.28

$480.21

$211.93

79%

24

LA Clippers

$369.40

$519.14

$149.74

41%

25

Houston Rockets

$299.28

$565.52

$266.24

89%

26

Chicago Bulls

$426.60

$570.50

$143.90

34%

27

Boston Celtics

$420.84

$596.11

$175.27

42%

28

Los Angeles Lakers

$518.00

$711.76

$193.76

37%

29

Golden State Warriors

$260.80

$740.08

$479.28

184%

30

New York Knicks

$643.78

$936.72

$292.94

46%

More information can be found here: https://usbettingreport.com/news/the-major-league-bank-breakers/

 The major league teams with the largest price increases for fans are as follows: 

 

Below is a table highlighting the top ten teams across the major leagues with the largest % change from 2012-2022 for a family gameday experience:

Ranking

Team

League

2012 FCI

Current FCI

Percentage Change

1

Golden State Warriors

NBA

$260.80

$740.08

183.8%

2

Las Vegas Raiders

NFL

$381.90

$738.36

93.3%

3

Houston Rockets

NBA

$299.28

$565.52

89.0%

4

Sacramento Kings

NBA

$268.28

$480.21

79.0%

5

Cleveland Browns

NFL

$343.80

$593.23

72.6%

6

Philadelphia Eagles

NFL

$397.48

$679.71

71.0%

7

Tampa Bay Lightning

NHL

$256.48

$434.74

69.5%

8

Philadelphia 76ers

NBA

$260.49

$440.95

69.3%

9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL

$391.28

$649.77

66.1%

10

Kansas City Chiefs

NFL

$360.68

$587.47

62.9%

Taking the top spot, having increased prices by over 180% in the last decade are the NBA’s Golden State Warriors. What a typical family of four could get for $260.80 now costs almost three times more at $740.08. Having enjoyed some major success since 2012, perhaps this explains why they’re now the second-most expensive team to follow in the NBA, only behind the New York Knicks ($936.72).

Next up is an NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the second-highest price increase over the last decade going from $381.90 to $738.36, up by 93.3%. This makes them the third most expensive major league team for fans to follow over at their home at the Allegiant Stadium.

In third having upped prices for a family gameday experience by 89% are another NBA team, the Houston Rockets. Starting just under $300 in 2012, it will now cost over $565 for all the same bits and bobs, a rise of over $265. With not many titles under their belt, it’s pretty surprising to learn hey charge so much.

Rounding out the top five are the Sacramento Kings (79%) followed closely by the Cleveland Browns (72.6%). Fans of either of these major league teams have likely noticed a significant impact on their wallet whenever taking the brood to go watch a game. 

To find out more about the research, please visit: https://usbettingreport.com/news/the-major-league-bank-breakers/

Tags