(New Orleans, LA) --The Minnesota Timberwolves weren't able to hold onto an 11-point lead in their 119-118 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. After Anthony Edwards dunked to tie the game at 118 in the final minute, Zion Williamson hit a free throw to put New Orleans on top with four seconds left in regulation. Edwards missed a potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer to seal Minnesota's loss. Edwards and D'Angelo Russell both scored 27 points in the losing effort. The Wolves have lost their last four games, and they're in 11th place in the Western Conference at 16-and-19.
Minnesota visits Milwaukee tomorrow night.