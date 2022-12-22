Dallas beats Minnesota on Wednesday night 104-99

(Courtesy: Minnesota Timberwolves/NBA)

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Timberwolves had their three-game losing streak snapped with a 104-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center.  Minnesota got within one possession multiple times in the final minutes, but the Mavericks knocked down big shots to put the game out of reach.  Anthony Edwards poured in 23 points in the losing effort, while Austin Rivers scored 21.  The Wolves are tied for ninth-place in the Western Conference at 16-and-16.  They visit the Celtics tomorrow night.