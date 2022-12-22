(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Timberwolves had their three-game losing streak snapped with a 104-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center. Minnesota got within one possession multiple times in the final minutes, but the Mavericks knocked down big shots to put the game out of reach. Anthony Edwards poured in 23 points in the losing effort, while Austin Rivers scored 21. The Wolves are tied for ninth-place in the Western Conference at 16-and-16. They visit the Celtics tomorrow night.
CANCEL and DELAY
Timberwolves fall to Mavericks Wednesday night
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Iverson Insurance Cancellations and Delays
- Man arrested at Osakis motel after barricading himself in room
- Plowable snow possible Wednesday-Thursday in Minnesota
- 2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say
- I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
- Dangerous wind chill values expected to arrive late Monday night/Tuesday morning
- Winter storm set to hit Minnesota ahead of Christmas Weekend
- Heavy snow impacts much of Minnesota, Alexandria receives 9" of snow
- Winter storm to impact most of Minnesota, travel concerns expected
- Authorities identify 2 who died from Janesville home fire, authorities say