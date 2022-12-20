(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a three-game winning streak following a 116-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the Target Center on Monday night. The Wolves outscored Dallas 36-14 in the second quarter to take control of the contest, and they led by as many as 21 points. Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid both had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and Edwards was one assist shy of a triple double. Minnesota is in eighth-place in the Western Conference with a 16-and-15 record.
The Wolves will host Dallas again Wednesday night.