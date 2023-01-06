All-Star Game set for Feb. 4th, Wild's Kaprizov will be back again

(Courtesy: Minnesota Wild/NHL)

(St. Paul, MN)--Kirill Kaprizov is heading back to the NHL All-Star Game.  The Wild forward was selected to the event for the second straight season.  Kaprizov is the fifth player in franchise history to make multiple All-Star Games.  He has 22 goals and 25 assists in 37 games this season.  The game will be played at FLA Live Arena in Florida on February 4th.  By the way, the Wild will visit the Buffalo Sabres Saturday night.

