Rumors swirl surrounding Carlos Correa and the Twins

(Courtesy: Minnesota Twins/MLB)

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Carlos Correa saga continues to twist and turn in tumultuous ways.  After reporting that the Minnesota Twins had a strong chance of poaching the shortstop from the Mets, Jim Bowden is now reporting that Correa's deal with New York is almost finished.  However, Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes reported yesterday that talks between Correa and Minnesota are "accelerating."

Tags