(Undated)--The Minnesota Twins might still be in the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. The New York Post is reporting that three mystery teams have reached out to the former Twins shortstop as he tries to work through a snag in his deal with the Mets. The free agent originally signed with the Giants earlier this month, but the deal fell through when San Francisco had concerns about his physical. The Mets have had similar concerns after agreeing to terms with Correa, but the All-Star is reportedly not open to renegotiating his original agreement.
The Post's report adds that Correa would prefer to play for the Mets, but that there's a 45-percent chance that he heads back into free agency.