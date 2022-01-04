(undated) -- KXRA Radio's plans not to travel to Bemidji due to the risk of hazardous traveling conditions Tuesday night allow for a pair of alternatives to enjoy the coverage from Bemidji High School.
At the end of this update, you can access one of two methods to follow the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Basketball team Tuesday night!
The morning of Tuesday, January 4th, KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg decided against traveling to Bemidji High School to broadcast the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Basketball game. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Minnesota which takes effect at 6 PM Tuesday and extends into Wednesday afternoon. The factors which led to the advisory being issued include the forecast of 2-5 inches of new snow falling, combined with winds up to 35 miles an hour creating blowing snow and reduced visibility, especially in open areas.
The Girls' Basketball competition at Bemidji High School Tuesday will take place as scheduled, with JV and B-squad games at 5:45 and the Varsity game at 7:15.
D-Mac and his basketball broadcast partner, Kevin Engebretson travel separately from the team. Motor coach bus service is the transportation used for the Alexandria players, coaches, and support staff. Travel conditions are likely to be far different from Bemidji to Alexandria after 9:00 Tuesday evening compared to earlier in the afternoon, as the NWS advisory will have been in force for a few hours as of 9:00.
Due to KXRA removing coverage of Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Basketball at Bemidji from the broadcast schedule, a separate game broadcast on February 3rd will replace it. On the first Thursday in February, the Lady Cards will host the Saint Cloud Crush. That day was previously open on KXRA's winter broadcast schedule.
Options for connecting to the Alexandria Girls' Basketball coverage at Bemidji High School Tuesday evening, January 4th:
- To view a video feed of the game between the Cardinals and the Lumberjacks, click on the following link, which will guide you to the Bemidji Lumberjack channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_g4OfBlqHKii-tuPDp_DRw (this link is available to access for free. Any sound heard will likely be the ambience of a basketball game being played in the Bemidji High School gymnasium, with shoes squeaking, cheering, whistles blowing, etc.). The video link is available courtesy of Bemidji Public Schools and the Bemidji High School Activities Department.
- If you wish to hear the radio call of the Tuesday Girls' Basketball game (no video), click on the link to gain access to the Lumberjack Radio Network broadcast, slated to begin around 7 PM: https://www.meridix.com/channel/?liveid=kbunam#/ (this link is also available to access for free, courtesy of the Lumberjack Radio Network).
Should winter weather create school delays, closings, or other cancellations Wednesday, please refer to the Iverson Insurance Cancellations & Delays link at www.voiceofalexandria.com. If the link is live Wednesday morning, you will be able to click that on for the latest weather-related announcements.