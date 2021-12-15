(Alexandria, MN) -- Alexandria Area High School's Kristen Hoskins signed his college National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, officially committing to play football at the University of Minnesota for P.J. Fleck's Golden Gophers.
Kristen Hoskins is one of 22 high school student-athletes from the Class of 2022 that committed to Minnesota on the National Signing Day December 15th. Hoskins is one of four wide receivers to sign on to play for Head Coach P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers.
During his senior season at Alexandria Area High School, Hoskins caught 83 passes for 1,185 receiving yards, which included 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for three touchdowns while returning three kickoffs for scores. One of the kickoff returns for a touchdown covered 89 yards against Robbinsdale Cooper in the Minnesota State High School League's 2021 Class AAAAA State Football Tournament.
In a prep career spanning three full seasons and part of a fourth (covering approximately 32 games, regular and post-season), Kristen Hoskins finished with 222 receptions for 3,052 yards. His total catches rank him second, while the total receiving yardage ranks him fifth. Of Hoskins' 46 total touchdowns scored, 37 were as a wide receiver. The 37 receiving touchdowns place him sixth all-time in Minnesota.
Hoskins was one of 10 finalists for Minnesota's Mr. Football award, which was awarded December 5th. The 2021 Mr. Football award winner in Minnesota is Emmett Johnson from the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield.
KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg spoke with Kristen Hoskins the morning of National Signing Day on December 15th at Alexandria Area High School. The six-minute conversation is available below.
The 2021 Minnesota Gophers finished the regular season at 8-4 and will play West Virginia at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday, December 28th. The 2022 Golden Gopher schedule will start with five consecutive home games, with the opener on Thursday, September 1st. Minnesota's opponent for the 2022 season opener will be the New Mexico State Aggies, who are now led by former Gopher Head Coach Jerry Kill.
