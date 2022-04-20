(undated) -- The staff at KXRA Radio is pleased to announce that several Alexandria Cardinal game broadcasts will be aired during the spring season, starting April 26th.
The Sports Director at the Leighton Broadcasting properties in Alexandria, Dave McClurg plans to include a number of baseball and softball broadcasts on People Radio, KXRA during the spring season. The schedule of Alexandria Cardinal game broadcasts is noted below. Additional post-season events will also be covered, starting on May 26th.
These live play-by-play broadcasts are scheduled, weather and field conditions permitting. Air times noted are approximate and include pre-game coverage.
D-Mac's broadcast partner during the majority of the broadcasts this spring is an Alexandria alumnus. McKenzie Revering graduated from Alexandria Area High School five years ago. She was a three-sport athlete during her years as a Cardinal. Kenzie earned a scholarship as a Division-I hockey player at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, serving as an Assistant Captain of the Bulldogs in her senior year (2020-21). After majoring in education and earning her degree at UMD, McKenzie returned to Alexandria. She presently is an educator at Discovery Middle School and assists Head Coach Molly Arola in the Cardinal Girls' Hockey program.
Audio of the games will be available in the Alexandria Lakes Area on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM), with streaming also available on VoiceOfAlexandria.com, through the "Listen Live - KXRA" option.
An on-going programming policy stipulates that the KXRA 5:00 News Hour airing weekdays will not be pre-empted for a regular season Alexandria Cardinal game broadcast. The policy applies during each season of the school year. During the spring, this usually means that when Alexandria Cardinal Baseball or Fastpitch Softball doubleheaders are on the schedule with a 4:00 or 4:30 start time in the afternoon, KXRA's live broadcast will include the second game of the doubleheader.
KXRA broadcast schedule: Spring, 2022 (air times are approximate)
- Tuesday, April 26th - Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria versus ROCORI @ Cold Spring (Game 2 of doubleheader) (Broadcast time....5:40)
- Thursday, April 28th - Fastpitch Softball: Fergus Falls @ Alexandria (Game 2 of doubleheader) (Broadcast time....5:40)
- Tuesday, May 3rd - Baseball: Alexandria versus Saint Cloud Crush @ Dick Putz Field, Saint Cloud (Broadcast time....6:40)
- Thursday, May 5th - Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria versus Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sauk Rapids (Game 2 of doubleheader) (Broadcast time....6:10)
- Tuesday, May 10th - Baseball: Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria (Broadcast time....6:40)
- Thursday, May 12th - Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria @ Sartell (Game 2 of doubleheader) (Broadcast time....6:10)
- Tuesday, May 24th - Baseball: Moorhead @ Alexandria (Broadcast time....6:40)
Home baseball games in Alexandria will be played at Knute Nelson Memorial Park. Home softball games in Alexandria will be played at Alexandria Area High School.