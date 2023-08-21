(undated) -- Sports Director Dave McClurg has announced the KXRA broadcast schedule of Alexandria Cardinal activities for the fall of 2023.
In addition to each of the eight Alexandria Cardinal Football regular season games airing on KXRA, the station will also broadcast six Volleyball matches, three Boys' Soccer matches, and three Girls' Soccer events.
D-Mac's broadcast partners during the fall season will include Tim Zupfer for the volleyball matches and football games, with Jeff James on board for the soccer matches. Highlights include the first radio play-by-play event of the year, when Alexandria hosts long-time Central Lakes Conference rival Willmar in Boys' Soccer at Viking Bank Field. Willmar joins Alexandria as a common rival in a top-heavy Section 8AA this season. The first game broadcast involving the two-time defending Section 8AA Champion Alexandria Girls' Soccer team will be a match at the Brainerd High School Stadium September 7th.
KXRA plans to broadcast both of the Alexandria Volleyball regular season matches with the ROCORI Spartans. ROCORI is one of four Central Lakes Conference rivals that the Cardinals will play twice in 2023. ROCORI swept Alexandria in the team's only meeting of the 2022 regular season. The Cardinals then traveled to Cold Spring several weeks later and knocked the Spartans out of the playoffs, prevailing in four sets. That turned out to be Alexandria's last win of 2022, as the Cardinals succumbed to Detroit Lakes in the Section 8AAA Championship match.
The Cardinal Football team will be in a unique situation of playing three Homecoming games this season. Alexandria's own Homecoming game is in the third week of the season, when Saint Cloud Tech visits Viking Bank Field on September 15th. Sartell's Homecoming opponent in Week 4 will be Alexandria at Riverview Middle School Stadium on September 22nd. The last of the three consecutive Homecoming games will close out the September portion of the schedule. Alexandria will seek to spoil the Brainerd High School Homecoming on September 29th.
Schedule details are noted below. Each contest can be heard on KXRA Radio (1490 AM/100.3 FM/105.7 FM) as well as the Voice of Alexandria app, available to download free from the Apple App Store or Google Play. The Voice of Alexandria app is supported by Mission Mechanical Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning.
Alexandria Cardinal Broadcast schedule on KXRA (1490 AM/100.3 FM/105.7 FM):
Home events are listed in bold. Times noted are: (Broadcast pre-game time/event time). Broadcast times are approximate. The schedule is subject to change, depending on weather and various health/safety factors.
- Tuesday, August 29th - Boys' Soccer: Willmar @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Thursday, August 31st - Volleyball: Fergus Falls @ Alexandria (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, September 1st - Football: Chaska @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, September 5th - Volleyball: ROCORI @ Alexandria (6:55/7:15)
- Thursday, September 7th - Girls' Soccer: Alexandria @ Brainerd (6:40/7:00)
- Friday, September 8th - Football: Alexandria @ Monticello (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, September 12th - Boys’ Soccer: Alexandria versus ROCORI @ Cold Spring (6:40/7:00)
- Thursday, September 14th - Volleyball: Sartell @ Alexandria (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, September 15th - Football: Saint Cloud Tech @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, September 19th - Volleyball: Alexandria @ Sauk Rapids-Rice (6:55/7:15)
- Thursday, September 21st - Girls' Soccer: Sartell @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Friday, September 22nd - Football: Alexandria @ Sartell (6:40/7:00)
- Thursday, September 28th – Girls’ Soccer: Alexandria @ Moorhead (6:40/7:00)
- Friday, September 29th - Football: Alexandria @ Brainerd (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, October 3rd - Boys' Soccer: Alexandria @ Brainerd (6:40/7:00)
- Thursday, October 5th - Volleyball: Alexandria versus ROCORI @ Cold Spring (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, October 6th - Football: Bemidji @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, October 10th - Volleyball: Wadena-Deer Creek @ Alexandria (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, October 13th - Football: Alexandria @ Moorhead (6:40/7:00)
- Wednesday, October 18th – Football: Elk River @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
Post-season dates (Section competition):
- Boys' Soccer (Section 8AA): October 11th, 14th, and 17th
- Girls' Soccer (Section 8AA): October 12th, 17th, and 19th
- Football (Section 8AAAAA): October 24th, 28th, and November 3rd
- Volleyball (Section 8AAA): October 28th, 31st, and November 2nd