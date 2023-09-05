(undated) -- Miss a recent airing of the KXRA Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report? Access Cardinal Sports Report podcasts here!
Visit this spot on a regular basis, as new content will be uploaded frequently during the 2023-24 school year.
Note: the most recent KXRA Cardinal Sports Report programs will be at the top. Scroll further down for earlier shows that aired during the week.
To listen to the Tuesday, September 5th edition of the KXRA/Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report, activate the link below. Highlights: Alexandria Cardinal Cross Country Running Coach Travis Hochhalter joins the Cardinal Sports Report for the first time this fall with a unique take on recapping highlights from the Cardinals' performances Friday as part of the "Run For Your Melon" event in Brainerd. D-Mac also shares the play-by-play schedule ahead on KXRA this week, which begins tonight (Tuesday) with an attractive match-up in prep Volleyball. This edition is slightly longer than 10 minutes.
Ticket purchases for Alexandria Cardinal home events are now cashless! Many schools are switching over, requiring fans to purchase tickets and multi-event passes online. No cash sales of tickets will be handled at the gate/door for Alexandria Cardinal home activities. Cashless ticket transactions are not new. Your mobile phone now serves as your ticket. Alexandria Area High School has now partnered with GoFan as the online resource for digital ticket purchases. Individual event tickets and multi-event passes can be purchased by connecting to the GoFan website. If you and/or other family members plan to attend Cardinals activities being held at Alexandria Public Schools facilities in the weeks and months ahead, consider purchasing an annual pass or a 10-punch pass instead! As a small service fee may apply with each digital ticket purchase, you save money on fees by investing in a 10-punch pass or an annual pass. The link to the Alexandria Cardinals' ticket page on GoFan is included by clicking on this link: Alexandria Area High School Events and Tickets by GoFan
Alexandria Cardinal play-by-play schedule on KXRA for the days ahead and recent results, with home events in bold:
- Tuesday, August 29th - Boys' Soccer: Alexandria 4, Willmar 4 (tie)
- Thursday, August 31st - Volleyball: Alexandria over Fergus Falls 3 sets to none (25-15, 25-16, and 25-11)
- Friday, September 1st - Football: Alexandria 42, Chaska 7
- Tuesday, September 5th - Volleyball: ROCORI @ Alexandria (6:55/7:15)
- Thursday, September 7th - Girls' Soccer: Alexandria @ Brainerd (6:40/7:00)
- Friday, September 8th - Football: Alexandria @ Monticello (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, September 12th - Boys' Soccer: Alexandria versus ROCORI @ Cold Spring (6:40/7:00)
- Thursday, September 14th - Volleyball: Sartell @ Alexandria (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, September 15th - Football: Saint Cloud Tech @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
If applicable, times above noted are (broadcast time/event time). Download the free Voice of Alexandria app to your phone and get live audio of Alexandria Cardinal events!
To listen to the Monday, September 4th edition of the Cardinal Sports Report on KXRA, activate the link below. Highlights: Audio clips from KXRA's broadcast of the Alexandria Cardinal Football season opener on Friday. The Cardinals hosted the Chaska Hawks at Viking Bank Field and came away with a big win over the visiting Hawks. The program that aired on Labor Day is approximately eight minutes in length.
Wings UP!!!!