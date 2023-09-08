(undated) -- Miss a recent airing of the KXRA Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report? Access Cardinal Sports Report podcasts here!
To listen to the Friday, September 8th KXRA/Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report, activate the audio player below. Highlights include summaries from FOUR Cardinal Coaches! The guest list includes Alexandria Cross Country Running Coach Travis Hochhalter, Coach Crysta Krause from the Alexandria Girls' Swim and Dive squad, Boys' Soccer Coach Brandon Johnson, and Cardinal Assistant Volleyball Coach Sam Hess. D-Mac also chimes in with information on the Thursday outcomes for the Alexandria Girls' Tennis and Girls' Soccer teams. This podcast is close to 14 minutes, from start to finish.
Ticket purchases for Alexandria Cardinal home events are now cashless! Many schools are switching over, requiring fans to purchase tickets and multi-event passes online. No cash sales of tickets will be handled at the gate/door for Alexandria Cardinal home activities. Cashless ticket transactions are not new. Your mobile phone now serves as your ticket. Alexandria Area High School has now partnered with GoFan as the online resource for digital ticket purchases. Individual event tickets and multi-event passes can be purchased by connecting to the GoFan website. If you and/or other family members plan to attend Cardinals activities being held at Alexandria Public Schools facilities in the weeks and months ahead, consider purchasing an annual pass or a 10-punch pass instead! As a small service fee may apply with each digital ticket purchase, you save money on fees by investing in a 10-punch pass or an annual pass. The link to the Alexandria Cardinals' ticket page on GoFan is included by clicking on this link: Alexandria Area High School Events and Tickets by GoFan
Alexandria Cardinal play-by-play schedule on KXRA for the days ahead and recent results, with home events in bold:
- Tuesday, August 29th - Boys' Soccer: Alexandria 4, Willmar 4 (tie)
- Thursday, August 31st - Volleyball: Alexandria over Fergus Falls 3 sets to none (25-15, 25-16, and 25-11)
- Friday, September 1st - Football: Alexandria 42, Chaska 7
- Tuesday, September 5th - Volleyball: ROCORI over Alexandria 3 sets to none (25-21, 25-20, and 25-14)
- Thursday, September 7th - Girls' Soccer: Alexandria 0, Brainerd 0 (tie)
- Friday, September 8th - Football: Alexandria @ Monticello (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, September 12th - Boys' Soccer: Alexandria versus ROCORI @ Cold Spring (6:40/7:00)
- Thursday, September 14th - Volleyball: Sartell @ Alexandria (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, September 15th - Football: Saint Cloud Tech @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
To listen to the Thursday, September 7th edition of the KXRA/Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report, activate the audio player below. Highlights include a preview of Thursday's full schedule of Alexandria Varsity activities, plus comments from senior Football players Andrew Flaten and Brayden Staples, out in front of the Cardinals' Week 2 contest at Monticello. This report is approximately eight minutes.
To listen to the Wednesday, September 6th edition of the KXRA/Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report, activate the link below. Highlights: KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg has more details on the Alexandria Cardinal Volleyball match that was played Tuesday night. The program includes a portion of the post-game interview, when D-Mac and his broadcast partner, Tim Zupfer spoke with Alexandria senior hitter Maddi Buysse. Maddi celebrated her birthday on Tuesday (as did Cardinal teammate Meadow Zimpel, who helps do the setting for Alexandria in the 6-2 offense). The program also includes how the Central Lakes Conference Volleyball standings were rearranged at the top, as the Cardinals are now looking up at two teams tied for first in the league. This edition of the KXRA/Cardinal Sports Report is slightly longer than nine minutes.
To listen to the Tuesday, September 5th edition of the KXRA/Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report, activate the link below. Highlights: Alexandria Cardinal Cross Country Running Coach Travis Hochhalter joins the Cardinal Sports Report for the first time this fall with a unique take on recapping highlights from the Cardinals' performances Friday as part of the "Run For Your Melon" event in Brainerd. D-Mac also shares the play-by-play schedule ahead on KXRA this week, which begins tonight (Tuesday) with an attractive match-up in prep Volleyball. This edition is slightly longer than 10 minutes.
To listen to the Monday, September 4th edition of the Cardinal Sports Report on KXRA, activate the link below. Highlights: Audio clips from KXRA's broadcast of the Alexandria Cardinal Football season opener on Friday. The Cardinals hosted the Chaska Hawks at Viking Bank Field and came away with a big win over the visiting Hawks. The program that aired on Labor Day is approximately eight minutes in length.
