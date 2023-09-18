(undated) -- Miss a recent airing of the KXRA Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report? Access Cardinal Sports Report podcasts here!
To listen to the Monday, September 18th edition of the KXRA/Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report podcast, activate the audio player below. Highlights: details on the Homecoming victory Friday for the Alexandria Cardinal Football team. Cardinal Boys' Soccer Coach Brandon Johnson contributes to the report with a summary of last Thursday's draw at home with Saint Cloud Apollo. The Cardinal Sports Report podcast below clocks in at close to nine minutes.
Ticket purchases for Alexandria Cardinal home events are now cashless! Many schools are switching over, requiring fans to purchase tickets and multi-event passes online. No cash sales of tickets will be handled at the gate/door for Alexandria Cardinal home activities. Cashless ticket transactions are not new. Your mobile phone now serves as your ticket. Alexandria Area High School has now partnered with GoFan as the online resource for digital ticket purchases. Individual event tickets and multi-event passes can be purchased by connecting to the GoFan website. If you and/or other family members plan to attend Cardinals activities being held at Alexandria Public Schools facilities in the weeks and months ahead, consider purchasing an annual pass or a 10-punch pass instead! As a small service fee may apply with each digital ticket purchase, you save money on fees by investing in a 10-punch pass or an annual pass. The link to the Alexandria Cardinals' ticket page on GoFan is included by clicking on this link: Alexandria Area High School Events and Tickets by GoFan
Alexandria Cardinal play-by-play schedule on KXRA for the days ahead and recent results, with home events in bold:
- Tuesday, September 5th - Volleyball: ROCORI over Alexandria 3 sets to none (25-21, 25-20, and 25-14)
- Thursday, September 7th - Girls' Soccer: Alexandria 0, Brainerd 0 (tie)
- Friday, September 8th - Football: Alexandria 20, Monticello 18
- Tuesday, September 12th - Boys' Soccer: Alexandria 2 ROCORI 0
- Thursday, September 14th - Volleyball: Sartell over Alexandria 3 sets to 2 (25-15, 18-25, 25-13, 21-25, and 15-13)
- Friday, September 15th - Football: Alexandria 37, Saint Cloud Tech 14
- Tuesday, September 19th - Volleyball: Alexandria versus Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sauk Rapids (6:55/7:15)
- Thursday, September 21st - Girls' Soccer: Sartell @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Friday, September 22nd - Football: Alexandria @ Sartell (6:40/7:00)
