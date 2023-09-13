(undated) -- Miss a recent airing of the KXRA Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report? Access Cardinal Sports Report podcasts here!
To listen to the Wednesday, September 13th KXRA/Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report, activate the audio player below. Three coaches contribute to the show. You'll hear an Alexandria Girls' Soccer summary from Head Coach Amy Korynta. Crysta Krause provides highlights on the Alexandria Girls' Swimming and Diving meet Tuesday night at Sauk Rapids. The third guest is Cardinal Assistant Volleyball Coach Sam Hess, as he provides information on Alexandria's recent victory against Saint Cloud Tech. D-Mac also comments on the Tuesday broadcast on KXRA, when the Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Soccer squad earned a second win in as many nights. The Wednesday report is slightly longer than 12 minutes.
Ticket purchases for Alexandria Cardinal home events are now cashless! Many schools are switching over, requiring fans to purchase tickets and multi-event passes online. No cash sales of tickets will be handled at the gate/door for Alexandria Cardinal home activities. Cashless ticket transactions are not new. Your mobile phone now serves as your ticket. Alexandria Area High School has now partnered with GoFan as the online resource for digital ticket purchases. Individual event tickets and multi-event passes can be purchased by connecting to the GoFan website. If you and/or other family members plan to attend Cardinals activities being held at Alexandria Public Schools facilities in the weeks and months ahead, consider purchasing an annual pass or a 10-punch pass instead! As a small service fee may apply with each digital ticket purchase, you save money on fees by investing in a 10-punch pass or an annual pass. The link to the Alexandria Cardinals' ticket page on GoFan is included by clicking on this link: Alexandria Area High School Events and Tickets by GoFan
Alexandria Cardinal play-by-play schedule on KXRA for the days ahead and recent results, with home events in bold:
- Tuesday, September 5th - Volleyball: ROCORI over Alexandria 3 sets to none (25-21, 25-20, and 25-14)
- Thursday, September 7th - Girls' Soccer: Alexandria 0, Brainerd 0 (tie)
- Friday, September 8th - Football: Alexandria 20, Monticello 18
- Tuesday, September 12th - Boys' Soccer: Alexandria 2 ROCORI 0
- Thursday, September 14th - Volleyball: Sartell @ Alexandria (6:55/7:15)
- Friday, September 15th - Football: Saint Cloud Tech @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Tuesday, September 19th - Volleyball: Alexandria versus Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sauk Rapids (6:55/7:15)
- Thursday, September 21st - Girls' Soccer: Sartell @ Alexandria (6:40/7:00)
- Friday, September 22nd - Football: Alexandria @ Sartell (6:40/7:00)
To listen to the Tuesday, September 12th edition of the KXRA/Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report, activate the link below. Summaries on the Monday soccer matches at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium are included. Coach Brandon Johnson gives a synopsis on the Alexandria victory over East Grand Forks in Boys' Soccer. The program in the player below is just under nine minutes in length.
To listen to the Monday, September 11th KXRA Cardinal Sports Report, activate the link below. Highlights: Audio clips from KXRA's broadcast of Alexandria's Week 2 Football game at Monticello, which was decided late in the contest. The podcast of this Cardinal Sports Report is slightly less than 11 minutes from start to finish.
Wings UP!!!!