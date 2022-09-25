KXRA - Cardinal Football @ Moorhead (Friday, September 23rd, 2022)

(undated) -- KXRA Radio's broadcast of High School Football from Jim Gotta Stadium at Moorhead High School on Friday, September 23rd featuring the Alexandria Cardinals and the host Moorhead Spuds is available here.
Access the broadcast by activating the player below.
The length of the full broadcast (pre-game coverage, play-by-play, sponsor messages, and post-game summary) is approximately three hours, 18 minutes. The Cardinals were hoping to move back to the .500 with a second win away from home in 2022. Though Alexandria scored first in the contest, Moorhead played turnover-free football, collecting 34 unanswered points before the visiting Cardinals capped off the game's scoring in the third quarter.
Announcers: Tim Zupfer and KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg (D-Mac)
Final score: Moorhead 34, Alexandria 14