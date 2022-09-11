(undated) -- KXRA Radio's broadcast of High School Football from the Northland on Friday, September 9th the featuring the Alexandria Cardinals and the Bemidji Lumberjacks is available here.
Access the broadcast by activating the player below.
The length of the full broadcast (pre-game coverage, play-by-play, sponsor messages, and post-game summary) is approximately three hours, 44 minutes. In this match-up of teams searching for their first win of 2022, Alexandria staged a furious rally in the game's final 12 minutes. Despite trailing 38-14 to Bemidji at the start of the final period, the Cards were able to force a turnover and a Lumberjack punt as Alexandria's defense prevented any further scoring by the hosts. The Jacks led 38-30 with under six minutes remaining. But a Bemidji punt attempt was muffed, and the Cards capitalized on the excellent field position to tie the score with a touchdown and two-point conversion. Alexandria's last score occurred as time ran out to cap off a 27-point scoring run in the final quarter.
Announcers: Tim Zupfer and KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg (D-Mac)
Final score: Alexandria 41, Bemidji 38