(undated) -- Audio of the second game of a High School Fastpitch Softball doubleheader featuring the Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and the Alexandria Cardinals in Sauk Rapids on Thursday, May 5th is featured here.
Access the broadcast by activating the player below.
The length of the full broadcast (pre-game coverage, play-by-play, sponsor messages, and post-game summary) is approximately two hours, three minutes. Alexandria was the home team in Sauk Rapids for the second game of this doubleheader. The Cardinals jumped to an early lead, only to see the Storm battle back to tie the score in the middle innings. Alexandria broke a tie with an unearned run in the bottom of the 6th inning. That proved to hold up in a one-run Cardinal victory which secured an Alexandria sweep of the doubleheader.
Announcers: McKenzie Revering (Rev) and KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg (D-Mac)
Final score: Alexandria 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5