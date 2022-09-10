(undated) -- KXRA Radio's broadcast of High School Boys' Soccer at Tiger Stadium on the Saint Cloud Tech High School campus Thursday, September 8th the featuring the Alexandria Cardinals and the host Tech Tigers is featured here.
Access the broadcast by activating the player below.
The length of the full broadcast (pre-game coverage, play-by-play, sponsor messages, and post-game summary) is approximately two hours, 48 minutes. The visiting Cardinals controlled play throughout much of the opening half in building the lead. The Tigers were able to regroup after intermission to square the match and ultimately run its undefeated streak to five games. 10 minutes of bonus soccer was added to the 80 minutes of regulation time, but neither side was able to score a game-winner. Alexandria was left with a 2-1-1 mark following the draw in the Granite City.
Announcer: KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg (D-Mac)
Final score: Alexandria and Saint Cloud Tech tied, 1-1 (overtime)