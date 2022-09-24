KXRA - Cardinal Boys' Soccer @ Brainerd (Thursday, September 22nd, 2022)

(undated) -- KXRA Radio's broadcast of High School Boys' Soccer the Brainerd High School Stadium on Thursday, September 22nd the featuring the Alexandria Cardinals and the Brainerd Warriors is available here.
Access the broadcast by activating the player below.
The length of the full broadcast (pre-game coverage, play-by-play, sponsor messages, and post-game summary) is approximately two hours, 43 minutes. This marked the third consecutive Thursday featuring Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Soccer on KXRA. In the only meeting between the teams in 2022, the visiting Cardinals rallied to briefly take a second half lead before the Warriors came back to force 10 minutes of overtime.
Announcers: Jeff James and KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg (D-Mac)
Final score: Brainerd 3, Alexandria 2, (overtime)