If you missed the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report when it aired on Wednesday, May 4th, listen to the podcast included with this feature.
Post-game reaction from the park: Following Alexandria's 5-1 Baseball victory in Saint Cloud Tuesday evening, KXRA featured a brief interview with Cardinal pitcher Matthew Hornstein. He joined McKenzie Revering and Sports Director Dave McClurg and shared some comments about the stuff he was using in his repertoire that allowed him to pitch into the 5th inning.
Matthew Hornstein gained the win on the mound, securing 14 outs while allowing only an unearned run on two hits, with five walks and six strikeouts. Teammate Nick Levasseur picked up the save with two-and-a-third scoreless innings of relief. Offensively, Alexandria finished with 11 hits. Jaxon Schoenrock, Brock Lerfald, and Reid Reisdorf each singled twice in the game. The Cards have won four straight games to raise the Central Lakes Conference and overall records to 5-2. The Saint Cloud Crush fell to 2-5 with the defeat.
The podcast of the Cardinal Sports Report also includes a scoreboard recap of a number of events from Tuesday, including Fastpitch Softball, Track and Field, and Boys' Golf.
Best wishes to the Cardinal bowlers! On Thursday, the athletes that make up the Alexandria Cardinal Adapted Bowling team will return to Garden Center Lanes, with the goal of trying to secure the chance to compete at State later this month. Qualifying rounds for the Minnesota State High School League's Adapted Bowling State Tournament are being held this week. Bowlers from the Cardinals that score well enough will advance to the 2022 State Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, May 14th at Bowlero in Brooklyn Park.
The Cardinal Sports Report is 8:30 in length.
