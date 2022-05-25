(undated) -- Wednesday's Cardinal Sports report includes the podcast from KXRA Radio and exclusive content that you'll only find here with this entry!
Coach Jansen rejoins for stretch run tennis recap: Alexandria Boys' Tennis Coach Nick Jansen provided a comprehensive audio summary of the final three matches his Cardinals played to close out the regular season, plus additional synopsis on the two Section 8AA matches that Alexandria played May 18th and 20th. Due to some time limitations, the KXRA Radio Cardinal Sports Report today (Wednesday) was unable to air the full audio summary, which is more than 10 minutes long. But if you wish to enjoy the complete summary on the last five matches the Cards played to close out the team schedule, the stand-alone recap is below. Allow 11 minutes to hear the complete recording.
The recap above from Coach Jansen points out the scores for the matches that followed Alexandria's exciting 4-3 win at home against Brainerd on Friday the 13th. The Cards' win against the Warriors briefly kept Alexandria in the running to earn a share of the Central Lakes Conference title. But when Brainerd defeated the Saint Cloud Crush the following Monday, the Warriors clinched the league title outright. Alexandria was the only team to defeat Brainerd in the Central Lakes Boys' Tennis schedule this spring. Alexandria's Cardinals placed second in the conference behind the Warriors.
A portion of Coach Jansen's comprehensive summary is also included as part of KXRA' Cardinal Sports Report....a podcast that you can hear by activating the audio player below.
Boys' Track, Girls' Track teams rise to the top in the CLC Championships! Kudos are extended to the athletes that helped the Alexandria Cardinals to a pair of Central Lakes Conference titles on Tuesday. Alexandria's Girls' Track and Field team secured four individual first place finishes are part of a 149-point team total to win the CLC. The Alexandria Boys' Track and Field squad accumulated 158.5 points to outpace the second place team from Brainerd to capture the top spot. The CLC Champion Cardinals also had four first place finishes in the Boys' meet. Details from Meghan Orgeman and Mike Empting will be forthcoming in the days ahead.
Other podcast highlights:
- What the Alexandria Cardinal Baseball and Fastpitch Softball teams were able to accomplish Tuesday evening during home contests
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Thursday, May 26th....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria @ Little Falls (Section 8AAA Tournament, Second Round) (Broadcast time - 3:40 PM). NOTE: If Little Falls defeats Alexandria in this game, KXRA will air a second game in Little Falls. The Cardinals' opponent in a 6:00 game would be Sauk Rapids-Rice, with the loser of this game being eliminated from the Section 8AAA Tournament
- Tuesday, May 31st....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria versus opponent(s) to be determined at a site to be determined (Broadcast time - to be determined). NOTE: If the Cardinals are eliminated from the Section 8AAA Tournament on Thursday, May 26th in Little Falls, KXRA will cover the opening Cardinal game in the Section 8AAA Baseball Tournament at a site and time to be determined
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is just under 14 minutes in length.
