Coaches' summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Baseball Coach Jake Munsch. He was upbeat following a home win against the ROCORI Spartans at Knute Nelson Memorial Park Tuesday evening
- Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf Coach Tim Zupfer contributes to the Cardinal Sports Report with more good news....Alexandria captured the Central Lakes Conference title following two days of competition in Fergus Falls and Willmar
Details on the the performances for three Archery athletes from Alexandria during last week's NASP Eastern Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky are included as part of the Cardinal Sports Report. Ashton Schlosser and Nic Witt from Alexandria Area High School, along with Ian Johnson from Discovery Middle School, were among more than 11 thousand athletes that visited the Bluegrass State last week for the Eastern Nationals.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- TONIGHT (Wednesday, May 18th....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria @ Sartell (Game 2 of doubleheader) (Broadcast time - approximately 6:05)
- Tuesday, May 24th....Baseball: Moorhead @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
