(undated) -- If you missed the airing of KXRA's Cardinal Sports Report on Minnesota Statehood Day (May 11th), the podcast is available here for you to listen to at your convenience.
Coaches' summaries provided by:
- Alexandria Cardinal Boys' Golf Coach Brady Swedberg recaps a pair of Central Lakes Conference meets held last week. Plus he details the two-day tournament his golfers competed in at Dakotah Ridge Golf Club near Morton
- Cardinal Girls' Golf Coach Tim Zupfer shares good news about a round that his athletes completed around some stormy weather Monday, on a course that has proven a bit of a challenge over the years for Alexandria golfers
A short summary on Tuesday developments for some of the Alexandria Cardinal teams is shared in the podcast by KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg, highlighted by a memorable evening for the Cardinals During the True Team Section 8AAA Track Championships at the stadium on the Brainerd High School main campus. Look forward to future summaries from the Head Coaches of the Cardinals: Girls' Track and Field Coach Meghan Orgeman and Boys' Track and Field Coach Mike Empting.
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Thursday, May 12th....Fastpitch Softball: Alexandria @ Sartell (Game 2 of doubleheader) (Broadcast time - approximately 6:05, weather permitting)
- Tuesday, May 24th....Baseball: Moorhead @ Alexandria (Broadcast time - approximately 6:40)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is approximately 12 minutes, 45 seconds in length.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM