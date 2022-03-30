(undated) -- If you missed the airing of the Wednesday, March 30th Cardinal Sports Report on KXRA Radio, the podcast is now available!
Coaches' summary provided by:
- Coach Al Hansen from the Alexandria Archery team. Several of his athletes traveled to Duluth to compete in the State Archery Shoot that concluded on Saturday. Coach Hansen notes in this podcast that two of his athletes from the Alexandria Area High School team and one from the Discovery Middle School team scored high enough to qualify for the National Bulls-Eye Archery Tournament in Kentucky later this spring.
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player below is just over eight minutes in length.
Ahead for the remainder of the week: You'll hear segments of an interview recorded by KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg back in November with Emma Ecker after she signed her National Letter of Intent. Following graduation from Alexandria Area High School this spring, Emma will enroll at South Dakota State University and be a Division I athlete in the Women's Cross Country and Women's Track and Field programs. Segments of Emma's interview with D-Mac will air on KXRA Thursday and Friday.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM