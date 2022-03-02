(undated) -- If you missed the airing of the KXRA Cardinal Sports Report program on Wednesday, March 2nd, listen to the podcast here!
Cards bounce back, celebrate Senior Night with a win: Alexandria's Boys' Basketball players, coaches, and fans saluted 10 athletes and a pair of student-managers from the Class of 2022 prior to Tuesday evening's home game, when the Cardinals hosted the Moorhead Spuds. The team then went out and overcame an 11-point deficit in the opening half to subdue the Spuds, 59-49 at Alexandria Area High School. Sophomore Grayson Grove netted 20 in the win.
Post-game reaction: The Cardinal Sports Report includes a few remarks made by senior Erik Hedstrom during the KXRA broadcast of the Juettner Motors post-game show Tuesday night. He was pleased to give some props to the two student-managers that were honored on Senior Night: fellow classmates Ben Borden and Taeren Peterson. On the court Tuesday, Hedstrom scored 17 points while snaring nine rebounds. He also took four charges on the defensive side, not only resulting in Moorhead turnovers, but firing up the Alexandria faithful in attendance. After losing by close to 30 points at Saint Cloud Tech Monday night, the Cards upped their record to 19-5 overall after the Tuesday win.
Race for the CLC Boys' Basketball title: Based on Brainerd's two-point victory at Saint Cloud Tech High School Tuesday evening, some things became clear because of that result. The Warriors clinched at least a share of the Central Lakes Conference title. Brainerd is 13-2 with one league game remaining (at Alexandria Friday night). The Brainerd win also knocked both Tech and Sartell from CLC title contention. Only Alexandria can match Brainerd's Central Lakes Conference record at the end of the season. The Warriors are the only team that can win the league title outright. This happens with a Brainerd win Friday night or an Alexandria loss at Fergus Falls on Saturday. The Cardinals can only move into a tie with Brainerd for the Central Lakes Conference title with wins both Friday and Saturday.
Additional conversation about Alexandria Wrestling, Boys' Swimming and Diving, and Boys' Hockey is included in the Cardinal Sports Report podcast. The State Wrestling and Boys' Swimming Tournaments start Thursday in the Twin Cities.
On the radio: A variety of contests will air on KXRA between now and early next week (weather, travel conditions, and health and safety permiting):
- Thursday....Boys' Hockey: Alexandria versus Fergus Falls at the MAC in Saint Cloud (Section 6A Championship Game) (broadcast time - approximately 6:40 PM)
- Friday....Boys' Basketball: Brainerd @ Alexandria (broadcast time - approximately 6:55 PM)
- Saturday....Girls' Basketball: Little Falls or Detroit Lakes @ Alexandria (Section 8AAA Semifinal) (broadcast time - approximately 5:40 PM)
- Tuesday....Boys' Basketball: Opponent to be determined @ Alexandria (Section 8AAA Quarterfinal) (broadcast time - approximately 7:40 PM)
The Cardinal Sports Report podcast in the audio player above is slightly longer than eight minutes, 30 seconds.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM