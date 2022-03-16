(undated) -- The podcast of the Tuesday, March 15th Cardinal Sports Report that aired on KXRA Radio is available to listen to at your leisure.
Cardinal Athlete Profile preview: The Cardinal Sports Report podcast includes some reaction from Alexandria Area High School senior Ailynn Fettig from the Cardinal Gymnatics team. She recently visited with KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg for an upcoming segment of the Cardinal Athlete Profile, presented by Quality Toyota of Fergus Falls. A few of the remarks from the interview are included in today's podcast below.
The Cardinal Athlete Profile conversation with Ailynn Fettig will air on Saturday, March 19th on KXRA Radio between 9:45 and 10 AM.
Section 8AAA Boys' Basketball Championship Game details: The top two seeds in Section 8AAA -- Alexandria and Saint Cloud Tech -- will oppose each other tomorrow night (Thursday). The winner will capture the Section title and gain a berth in the Class AAA State Tournament next week. KXRA's broadcast coverage will start with the Juettner Motors Pre-game Show at 6:40. Play-by-play tomorrow evening at Willmar High School will follow at 7:00.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM