(undated) -- The KXRA Cardinal Sports Report that aired on the radio Wednesday, June 1st
- Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf Coach Tim Zupfer rejoins to sum up the first day of the Section 8AAA Championship Meet that took place Tuesday at Rich Spring Golf Club
- Cardinal Baseball Coach Jake Munsch shares a briefing on a tight game that was played at Knute Nelson Memorial Park on Tuesday to start the Section 8AAA Tournament
- As Alexandria starts competing in the Section 8AA Championships today, Cardinal Boys' Track and Field Coach Mike Empting lets you know which of his athletes became Central Lakes Conference Champions last week in Saint Cloud. The Cardinals scored the highest number of team points to win the CLC title
The podcast of the Cardinal Sports Report, hosted by KXRA Sports Director Dave McClurg, features details on the two games that the Cardinal Fastpitch Softball team played in Cold Spring yesterday, as the Section 8AAA Tournament continued. Two defeats against ROCORI and Little Falls ended the Cards' post-season after four games.
Section activities ahead for the Alexandria Cardinals:
- Girls' Golf: Alexandria will conclude play in the Section 8AAA Championship Meet today at Rich Spring Golf Club in Cold Spring
- Track and Field: The two-day Section 8AA Championships start TODAY (Wednesday) at Detroit Lakes and conclude Saturday at the Alexandria Area High School Stadium. Today's events are slated to start at 3 PM. The meet's final day of competition in Alexandria will start at 9:00 Saturday morning
- Baseball: The Cardinals will host Sauk Rapids-Rice Thursday at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria in the second round of the Section 8AAA Tournament. Game time is set for 5 PM. Both teams won playoff openers on Tuesday
- Boys' Golf: Alexandria will seek to defend its Section 8AAA title by competing Thursday and Friday at the Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids
KXRA Cardinal sports broadcast highlights ahead:
- Thursday, June 2nd....Baseball: Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria (Section 8AAA Tournament, Second Round) (Broadcast time - approximately 4:40)
- Saturday, June 4th....Baseball: to be determined. Alexandria will play in one or two games of the Section 8AAA Tournament at the MAC in Saint Cloud (Municipal Athletic Complex). The Section 8AAA Tournament game outcomes on June 2nd will determine the schedule for this day (Broadcast time[s] - to be determined)
