- Coach Wade Traphagen from the Alexandria Adapted Bowling team. The Cardinals rolled into their 2022 season last Thursday, with virtual head-to-head competition against the Moorhead Spuds.
With one exception, the Alexandria bowlers will stay at their home -- Garden Center Lanes -- to compete and post their scores. Opponents on the Cardinals' schedule will also bowl close to their home school. Example: during the Cardinals' match with the Lake City Tigers yesterday, Alexandria's athletes bowled at Garden Center and the Lake City bowlers competed at their home: Port 104. Once each team has bowled, the scores are shared electronically among the coaches to determine place finishes.
The Cardinal Adapted Bowling team is scheduled to make its one regular season road trip to the Albany Bowling Center on Thursday, April 21st. Albany's bowlers are slated to travel to Garden Center Lanes tomorrow (Thursday) to compete against the Cardinals. Bowling typically begins between 3:15 and 3:30 on competition days for the Cardinals.
The Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report podcast is slightly longer than six minutes.
During the 2021-22 school year, the Cardinal Sports Report programs air on KXRA (1490 AM, 100.3 FM, and 105.7 FM) weekdays at approximately the following times:
- 8:15 AM
- 12:35 PM
- 5:35 PM